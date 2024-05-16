Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Cuts Position in Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its holdings in Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,461,578 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock after selling 140,813 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of Rocket Lab USA worth $8,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rocket Lab USA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Fagan Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel raised its stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 1,044.9% during the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 14,037 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 12,811 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,081,839 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,513,000 after purchasing an additional 24,232 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,631 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 9,357 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RKLB. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $6.00 to $5.45 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $5.00 to $4.25 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.39.

Rocket Lab USA Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RKLB traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.24. The stock had a trading volume of 5,497,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,524,917. Rocket Lab USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.47 and a 1-year high of $8.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.65 and a beta of 1.18.

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. Rocket Lab USA had a negative net margin of 64.15% and a negative return on equity of 32.50%. The company had revenue of $92.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rocket Lab USA, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 67,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total value of $285,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,442,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,129,375.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 67,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total value of $285,430.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,442,206 shares in the company, valued at $6,129,375.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Arjun Kampani sold 31,394 shares of Rocket Lab USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total transaction of $133,424.50. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 695,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,954,374.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rocket Lab USA Profile

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

