Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Cuts Stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Free Report) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 252,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,014 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.18% of Ionis Pharmaceuticals worth $12,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $274,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 8,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP purchased a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,540,000. First Turn Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $18,044,000. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IONS. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ionis Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Joseph Klein III sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total value of $256,260.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $698,137.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, Director Joseph Klein III sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total value of $256,260.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,346 shares in the company, valued at $698,137.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph Baroldi sold 4,006 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total value of $166,649.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $816,649.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,393 shares of company stock worth $440,127 over the last quarter. 2.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 4.1 %

NASDAQ IONS traded down $1.59 on Thursday, hitting $37.62. 3,272,419 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,143,209. The company has a current ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 7.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.01 and a 200 day moving average of $46.59. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.44 and a twelve month high of $54.44. The company has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.09 and a beta of 0.41.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $119.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.42 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 107.64% and a negative net margin of 49.49%. The business’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.87) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IONS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.