Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $1.26 Million Stock Position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 373 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $1,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 7.0% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 80,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,075,000 after purchasing an additional 5,296 shares during the period. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the fourth quarter worth $1,668,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 119.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 41,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,548,000 after purchasing an additional 22,471 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 8,523.8% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 172,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,882,000 after purchasing an additional 170,902 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 7.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Southern Copper alerts:

Southern Copper Stock Performance

Shares of SCCO stock traded down $2.72 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $120.17. 909,138 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,179,685. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.32, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.31. Southern Copper Co. has a 52 week low of $64.66 and a 52 week high of $125.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $109.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.81.

Southern Copper Cuts Dividend

Southern Copper ( NYSE:SCCO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Southern Copper had a net margin of 24.20% and a return on equity of 30.44%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Southern Copper Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.33%.

Insider Transactions at Southern Copper

In related news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $35,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,759. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 600 shares of company stock valued at $63,430. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. CICC Research assumed coverage on Southern Copper in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Southern Copper from $63.50 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com raised Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Southern Copper from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Southern Copper from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SCCO

Southern Copper Company Profile

(Free Report)

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.