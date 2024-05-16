Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Increases Stock Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,801 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $8,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Inceptionr LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 60.8% in the 4th quarter. Inceptionr LLC now owns 1,597 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 1,542 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 69,218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,818,000 after buying an additional 6,505 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

VEEV traded down $1.73 during trading on Thursday, reaching $209.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 926,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 924,692. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $214.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.53. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.21 and a 52-week high of $236.90. The company has a market capitalization of $33.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.76.

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $630.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.75 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 22.24%. Equities analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 3,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.86, for a total transaction of $681,116.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,415,505.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 3,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.86, for a total value of $681,116.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,415,505.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.04, for a total value of $3,390,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,391 shares in the company, valued at $5,287,301.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,989 shares of company stock valued at $4,818,013 in the last ninety days. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on VEEV shares. StockNews.com raised Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Veeva Systems from $219.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $187.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $183.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.90.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

