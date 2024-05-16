Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 391,888 Shares of Markforged Holding Co. (NYSE:MKFG)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its stake in Markforged Holding Co. (NYSE:MKFG – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,822,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 391,888 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 3.94% of Markforged worth $6,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Markforged in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Markforged during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Markforged during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Markforged in the third quarter valued at approximately $931,000. Finally, Empirical Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Markforged by 190.5% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 30,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Markforged alerts:

Markforged Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MKFG traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,016,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,928. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.71. Markforged Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $0.46 and a fifty-two week high of $2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $93.75 million, a P/E ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Markforged ( NYSE:MKFG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Markforged had a negative net margin of 133.52% and a negative return on equity of 29.55%. The business had revenue of $24.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Markforged Holding Co. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Markforged from $1.45 to $1.30 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Markforged

Markforged Company Profile

(Free Report)

Markforged Holding Corporation produces and sells 3D printers, materials, software, and other related services worldwide. It offers desktop, industrial, and metal 3D printers; and composite, continuous fiber, and metal parts, as well as advanced 3D printing software. The company serves customers in aerospace, military and defense, food and beverage, industrial automation, space exploration, healthcare, and automotive industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Markforged Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markforged and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.