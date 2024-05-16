Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 4,135 Shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its stake in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,135 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $6,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in TotalEnergies by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 18,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in TotalEnergies by 94.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 38,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 18,699 shares in the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. raised its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 15,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 117,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,947,000 after purchasing an additional 31,308 shares in the last quarter. 13.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TTE traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $72.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,049,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,596,429. The stock has a market cap of $169.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. TotalEnergies SE has a 52-week low of $54.94 and a 52-week high of $74.97.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TTE shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on TotalEnergies from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.75.

In related news, Director Se Totalenergies bought 196,964 shares of TotalEnergies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.86 per share, with a total value of $4,502,597.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 295,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,749,072.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

