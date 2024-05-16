Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 578 Shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its position in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 578 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Bunge Global were worth $1,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,393 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 13,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 32,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,484,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Bunge Global by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bunge Global by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on BG shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Bunge Global from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Bunge Global from $125.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Bunge Global from $141.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Bunge Global from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Bunge Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.00.

Shares of NYSE:BG traded up $2.49 during trading on Thursday, hitting $104.23. 1,429,589 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,695,310. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $14.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $102.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.02. Bunge Global SA has a 52-week low of $86.10 and a 52-week high of $116.59.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $13.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.96 billion. Bunge Global had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bunge Global SA will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. Bunge Global’s payout ratio is presently 21.34%.

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

