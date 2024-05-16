Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Trims Stock Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,974 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 2,051 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $6,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,473 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 3,034 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com raised NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI traded down $2.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $269.61. 1,549,954 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,332,518. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $245.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $226.18. The firm has a market cap of $68.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.54. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $163.26 and a 12-month high of $273.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.49%.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

