Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Trims Stock Position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,878 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 995 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $4,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norden Group LLC raised its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 2,149 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 129 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 540 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,089 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 181 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

Teledyne Technologies Trading Down 0.3 %

TDY stock traded down $1.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $402.26. The company had a trading volume of 221,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,347. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $355.41 and a 52-week high of $448.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $406.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $414.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.63 by ($0.08). Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $510.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $475.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $490.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $470.83.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Teledyne Technologies

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Simon M. Lorne sold 2,200 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.70, for a total value of $938,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 67,288 shares in the company, valued at $28,711,789.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

About Teledyne Technologies

(Free Report)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.