Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Hits New 12-Month High at $62.96

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $62.96 and last traded at $62.71, with a volume of 10550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.17.

Novozymes A/S Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.94 and a 200 day moving average of $54.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.69, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.83.

Novozymes A/S Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.1853 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st. Novozymes A/S’s payout ratio is 36.08%.

About Novozymes A/S

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes, microorganisms, and probiotics in Denmark, rest of Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and internationally. The company offers protein solutions for the food and beverage industry. It also offers industrial hygiene, drain openers, hard surface, medical cleaning, septic tanks, ware washing, and professional laundry services.

Featured Stories

