Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) Shares Gap Down to $23.30

Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.30, but opened at $22.54. Oceaneering International shares last traded at $22.90, with a volume of 102,003 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms recently commented on OII. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Oceaneering International in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Oceaneering International in a research report on Thursday, April 25th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31 and a beta of 2.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.64.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.16). Oceaneering International had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The firm had revenue of $599.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.58 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Oceaneering International during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oceaneering International during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 105.2% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,192 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Oceaneering International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Oceaneering International during the first quarter worth approximately $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. It operates through Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group, Integrity Management & Digital Solutions, and Aerospace and Defense Technologies segments.

