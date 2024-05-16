Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $28.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.29 million. Olink Holding AB (publ) had a negative return on equity of 7.00% and a negative net margin of 19.72%.

Olink Holding AB (publ) Trading Up 1.2 %

Olink Holding AB (publ) stock opened at $24.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.92 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.33 and a 200-day moving average of $24.32. Olink Holding AB has a 1 year low of $14.10 and a 1 year high of $26.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OLK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th.

About Olink Holding AB (publ)

Olink Holding AB (publ) develops, produces, markets, and sells biotechnological products and services for the academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, service provider, and other institutions that focuses on life science research. The company's products include Olink Explore that consist of Explore 372 and Explore 384 for cardiovascular and metabolic, oncology, neurology, and inflammation diseases; Olink Target product line; Olink Flex, a low-plex applications and use-cases; and Olink Focus product line that consists of custom developed solutions for customers that has identified various proteins of interest or a protein signature to focus on.

