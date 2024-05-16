OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. Acquires Shares of 4,000 First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 16,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 44,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 12,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 21,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 32,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ FV traded down $0.39 on Thursday, hitting $56.58. 98,943 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,263. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.50 and a 200 day moving average of $52.20. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a twelve month low of $41.05 and a twelve month high of $57.62. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.07.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.007 per share. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

