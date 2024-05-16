OpGen Stock Set to Reverse Split on Monday, May 20th (NASDAQ:OPGN)

OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN – Free Report) shares are scheduled to reverse split on the morning of Monday, May 20th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Monday, May 20th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, May 20th.

OpGen Trading Up 11.5 %

Shares of OPGN stock traded up $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $0.49. The company had a trading volume of 550,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,217,508. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.56 and a 200-day moving average of $0.48. OpGen has a 12 month low of $0.17 and a 12 month high of $3.84. The stock has a market cap of $6.19 million, a PE ratio of -0.08 and a beta of -0.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OpGen in a report on Thursday, May 9th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OpGen

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in OpGen stock. Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought a new position in shares of OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 331,890 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000. Chase Investment Counsel Corp owned 2.63% of OpGen at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

OpGen Company Profile

OpGen, Inc, a precision medicine company, engages in developing and commercializing molecular microbiology solutions in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes Acuitas AMR Gene Panel, an in vitro diagnostic (IVD) test for the detection and identification of various bacterial nucleic acids and genetic determinants of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) from bacterial colonies isolated from any specimen, as well as Curetis CE-IVD-marked polymerase chain reaction-based SARS-CoV-2 test kits.

