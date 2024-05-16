Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC

Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,976 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 367 shares during the period. Oracle comprises approximately 0.8% of Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Oracle by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 147,273,413 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $15,599,200,000 after acquiring an additional 7,883,515 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Oracle by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,718,180 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,982,630,000 after buying an additional 635,994 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,909,069 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,223,775,000 after acquiring an additional 204,546 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Oracle by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,471,884 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $897,342,000 after purchasing an additional 89,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Oracle by 9,299.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,170,999 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $865,472,000 after acquiring an additional 8,084,067 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Oracle from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. HSBC lifted their price objective on Oracle from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. William Blair raised shares of Oracle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Oracle from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.76.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $99,966,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,546,631.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director George H. Conrades sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total transaction of $2,903,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,071,294.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $99,966,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,546,631.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 880,000 shares of company stock worth $110,488,150. 42.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oracle Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $121.67. 6,600,520 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,151,612. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $96.92 and a 1 year high of $132.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $334.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.96, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $120.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.12.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.04. Oracle had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 336.11%. The business had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 42.22%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

