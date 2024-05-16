Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Sold by Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC

Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,506 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Facet Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $273,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 24,726 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $7,291,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 130,056 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $38,351,000 after purchasing an additional 24,720 shares during the period. Nicholas Investment Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 109.9% during the fourth quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 6,808 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 3,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Family Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. now owns 2,463 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on PANW. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $325.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Loop Capital cut shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Rosenblatt Securities cut Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $290.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $315.74.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Up 3.6 %

NASDAQ:PANW traded up $10.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $312.32. The company had a trading volume of 3,691,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,100,407. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $285.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $296.45. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $186.75 and a one year high of $380.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.91 billion, a PE ratio of 48.80, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.18.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The network technology company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 30.24% and a return on equity of 36.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Palo Alto Networks

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 121,276 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.60, for a total value of $36,334,289.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 166,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,895,983.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $294,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,629,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 121,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.60, for a total transaction of $36,334,289.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,895,983.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 280,193 shares of company stock valued at $80,670,132. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

