Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD) Shares Down 2.5%

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Get Free Report) shares fell 2.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.31 and last traded at $8.32. 131,134 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 707,402 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Pediatrix Medical Group from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded Pediatrix Medical Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Pediatrix Medical Group from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pediatrix Medical Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.38.

Get Pediatrix Medical Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Pediatrix Medical Group

Pediatrix Medical Group Trading Down 5.1 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.26. The company has a market capitalization of $655.11 million, a PE ratio of -9.16, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $496.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.30 million. Pediatrix Medical Group had a positive return on equity of 10.31% and a negative net margin of 3.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Analysts predict that Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Pediatrix Medical Group

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MD. Performa Ltd US LLC increased its stake in Pediatrix Medical Group by 130.8% during the fourth quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 53.4% in the fourth quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 10,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 3,528 shares during the period. AXQ Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group in the third quarter worth about $135,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group in the fourth quarter worth about $154,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group in the third quarter worth about $167,000. 97.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pediatrix Medical Group

(Get Free Report)

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pediatrix Medical Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pediatrix Medical Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.