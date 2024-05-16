Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) Hits New 12-Month High at $8.01

Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.01 and last traded at $7.94, with a volume of 2521061 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.85.

Prosus Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.25. The company has a quick ratio of 5.10, a current ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

About Prosus

(Get Free Report)

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses. The company operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, education technology, etail, health, ventures, social, and other internet platforms. It has operations in Latin and North America, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, Asia, and internationally.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Prosus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.