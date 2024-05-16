Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) Hits New 12-Month High at $8.01

Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.01 and last traded at $7.94, with a volume of 2521061 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.85.
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.25. The company has a quick ratio of 5.10, a current ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.
Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses. The company operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, education technology, etail, health, ventures, social, and other internet platforms. It has operations in Latin and North America, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, Asia, and internationally.
