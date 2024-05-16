Retirement Income Solutions Inc Boosts Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Retirement Income Solutions Inc boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,761 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,206 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Retirement Income Solutions Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Retirement Income Solutions Inc’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 184,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,029,000 after purchasing an additional 7,570 shares during the last quarter. Prairieview Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $8,979,000. Savvy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $426,000. Wade G W & Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 16,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC now owns 35,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 5,257 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.36 on Thursday, hitting $74.74. 1,693,228 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,160,568. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.97. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $56.02 and a 1 year high of $75.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.65 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

