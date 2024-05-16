Retirement Income Solutions Inc Buys Shares of 139,501 SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Retirement Income Solutions Inc bought a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 139,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,707,000. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust comprises 1.4% of Retirement Income Solutions Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLDM. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 0.7% during the third quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,289,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,900,000 after purchasing an additional 38,484 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 3,292,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,958,000 after acquiring an additional 26,862 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 6.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,237,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,692,000 after acquiring an additional 191,341 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 4.4% in the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 2,910,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,710,000 after acquiring an additional 123,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 8.1% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,195,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,493,000 after acquiring an additional 163,930 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Price Performance

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $47.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,184,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,862,116. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.90. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 12 month low of $35.99 and a 12 month high of $48.21.

About SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

