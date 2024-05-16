Retirement Income Solutions Inc Increases Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Retirement Income Solutions Inc increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 127.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,628 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,629 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 18,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after acquiring an additional 2,593 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 19.8% during the third quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 11,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,461,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,222,000 after buying an additional 53,091 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,245,000. Finally, Facet Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 55,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,057,000 after buying an additional 8,444 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $116.32. The stock had a trading volume of 2,017,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 894,422. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12 month low of $89.69 and a 12 month high of $116.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $112.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.23.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.3842 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

