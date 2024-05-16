Retirement Income Solutions Inc Raises Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT)

Retirement Income Solutions Inc grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT – Free Report) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 43,759 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,866 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc owned 0.34% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October worth $1,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 112,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,076,000 after buying an additional 16,208 shares during the period. First City Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October during the fourth quarter worth about $123,000. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 72,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 17,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October Stock Performance

Shares of BATS POCT traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $37.90. 58,494 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.49. The stock has a market cap of $618.91 million, a P/E ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 0.37.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (POCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. POCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

