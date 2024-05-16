Retirement Income Solutions Inc Sells 13,176 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Retirement Income Solutions Inc decreased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 27.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 35,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,176 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Retirement Income Solutions Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Retirement Income Solutions Inc’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balentine LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 9,242,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,328,000 after buying an additional 136,230 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,531,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,882,000 after purchasing an additional 939,567 shares during the period. Cornell University acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $35,212,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,792,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,134,000 after purchasing an additional 67,091 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,450,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,006,000 after buying an additional 744,074 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SHY traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $81.47. The company had a trading volume of 2,919,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,379,575. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $80.55 and a 12 month high of $82.39. The firm has a market cap of $24.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.60.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a $0.2616 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $3.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

