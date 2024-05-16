RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Eudaimonia Partners LLC

Eudaimonia Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 52.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,768 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RTX. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in RTX by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,449,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,058,000 after purchasing an additional 81,100 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of RTX by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in RTX during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,905,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its holdings in RTX by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 8,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor OS LLC raised its position in RTX by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 21,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at RTX

In related news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 89,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total transaction of $9,105,457.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 636,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,592,832.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 89,762 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total transaction of $9,105,457.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 636,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,592,832.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen J. Timm sold 19,880 shares of RTX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total value of $2,101,713.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 149,050 shares in the company, valued at $15,757,566. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 120,042 shares of company stock valued at $12,266,459. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

RTX Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE RTX traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.33. The company had a trading volume of 5,686,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,936,755. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $99.06 and its 200-day moving average is $90.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.07. RTX Co. has a twelve month low of $68.56 and a twelve month high of $107.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.04 billion, a PE ratio of 41.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.84.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.44 billion. RTX had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is a positive change from RTX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of RTX from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Susquehanna upped their price target on RTX from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group raised their price objective on RTX from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on RTX from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of RTX in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RTX has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.93.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

