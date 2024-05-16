Saga (SAGA) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $199.72 Million

Saga (SAGA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. In the last seven days, Saga has traded down 26.2% against the dollar. Saga has a market capitalization of $199.72 million and approximately $83.60 million worth of Saga was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Saga token can currently be bought for about $2.15 or 0.00003296 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Saga alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000447 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000016 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Saga Profile

Saga’s launch date was March 31st, 2022. Saga’s total supply is 1,007,856,491 tokens and its circulating supply is 92,867,619 tokens. Saga’s official website is www.saga.xyz. Saga’s official Twitter account is @sagaxyz__.

Saga Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Saga (SAGA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Saga has a current supply of 1,007,708,208 with 92,813,496 in circulation. The last known price of Saga is 2.26171054 USD and is up 1.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 71 active market(s) with $80,292,545.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saga.xyz/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Saga directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Saga should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Saga using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Saga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Saga and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.