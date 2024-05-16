Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Shares Gap Down to $7.47

Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.47, but opened at $7.28. Sasol shares last traded at $7.31, with a volume of 46,927 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Sasol from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th.

Sasol Trading Up 0.7 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.02.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.5248 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a yield of 6.9%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Sasol by 10.2% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,085,272 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,836,000 after buying an additional 100,789 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sasol by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 387,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,302,000 after acquiring an additional 47,446 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sasol by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 352,561 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,754,000 after purchasing an additional 122,108 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in Sasol by 218.7% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 83,712 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 57,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Sasol by 2.5% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 78,516 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. It offers alumina, such as battery materials, catalyst supports, abrasives and polishing, and polymer additives; cobalt fischer-tropsch; carbon-based products; recarburiser; graphite electrodes; mono-ethylene glycol, ethylene, propylene, sasfroth blends, sodium cyanide, caustic soda, hydrochloric acid, sulfuric acid, calcium chloride, chlorine, alcohols, aromatic blends, methyl alcohol, polyethylene, polypropylene, polyvinyl chloride, cresols, xylenols, phenols, limestone ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate solution, and nitric acid.

