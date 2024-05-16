Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Position Lifted by Eudaimonia Partners LLC

Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 45,555 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,671 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $3,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,272,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,645,000 after buying an additional 503,970 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 9,680,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,004,000 after buying an additional 45,013 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,458,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,798,000 after buying an additional 266,516 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,778,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,896,000 after buying an additional 145,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,349,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,736,000 after buying an additional 95,086 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $80.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,494,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,483,989. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.99. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $66.67 and a one year high of $80.82. The stock has a market cap of $56.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

