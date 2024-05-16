Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Sold by Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $228,390,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $89,561,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,272,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,645,000 after acquiring an additional 503,970 shares during the period. DDD Partners LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 12,161.9% during the 4th quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 488,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,163,000 after acquiring an additional 484,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,874,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,545,000 after acquiring an additional 476,951 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHD traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $79.96. 2,723,891 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,475,999. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $66.67 and a 12-month high of $80.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.50 and a 200 day moving average of $76.02. The company has a market cap of $56.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

