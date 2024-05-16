Second Half Financial Partners LLC Invests $293,000 in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Second Half Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 368.0% during the third quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter valued at about $38,000.

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded up $1.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $183.61. The company had a trading volume of 754,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 970,992. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.34. The stock has a market cap of $79.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $149.67 and a 12-month high of $183.70.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

