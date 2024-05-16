Second Half Financial Partners LLC Makes New $201,000 Investment in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Second Half Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 817 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. USA Financial Formulas lifted its position in Union Pacific by 219.6% during the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 179 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Union Pacific

In other news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $937,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 56,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,170,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UNP has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $252.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Benchmark raised their price target on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Union Pacific from $248.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price (up from $275.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.61.

Union Pacific Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of UNP traded up $1.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $246.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,769,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,245,720. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $150.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $241.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $238.26. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $190.71 and a twelve month high of $258.66.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.97 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.34% and a net margin of 26.52%. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.67 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.24 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.62%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

