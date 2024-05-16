Seele-N (SEELE) One Day Trading Volume Tops $50.59

Seele-N (SEELE) traded 808.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. One Seele-N token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Seele-N has traded up 957.8% against the dollar. Seele-N has a total market capitalization of $5.10 million and $50.59 worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00010386 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00011043 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001454 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65,226.77 or 0.99977692 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00012184 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000067 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00007400 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Seele-N Token Profile

Seele-N (CRYPTO:SEELE) is a token. It launched on May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. Seele-N’s official website is seelen.pro/#. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @n_seele. Seele-N’s official message board is medium.com/seeletech. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Seele-N

According to CryptoCompare, “Seele-N (SEELE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Seele-N has a current supply of 30,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Seele-N is 0.00002399 USD and is down -0.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $50.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://seelen.pro/#/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Seele-N should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Seele-N using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

