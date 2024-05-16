Short Interest in Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS) Declines By 9.3%

Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,580,000 shares, a decrease of 9.3% from the April 15th total of 5,050,000 shares. Currently, 10.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Astria Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Astria Therapeutics by 82.9% during the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 4,004,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814,608 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Astria Therapeutics by 23.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,535,891 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,693,000 after purchasing an additional 480,184 shares in the last quarter. Vivo Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Astria Therapeutics by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 2,482,727 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,067,000 after buying an additional 801,528 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Astria Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $12,119,000. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in Astria Therapeutics by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,466,465 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,262,000 after buying an additional 466,165 shares during the last quarter. 98.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Astria Therapeutics alerts:

Astria Therapeutics Stock Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ ATXS traded down $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.27. 632,964 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 945,771. Astria Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.26 and a fifty-two week high of $16.90. The firm has a market cap of $509.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Astria Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ATXS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.08). Analysts anticipate that Astria Therapeutics will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ATXS shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Astria Therapeutics from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Astria Therapeutics

About Astria Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Astria Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for allergic and immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is STAR-0215, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Astria Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astria Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.