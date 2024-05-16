Short Interest in Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BREZR) Declines By 11.4%

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BREZRGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 39,000 shares, a drop of 11.4% from the April 15th total of 44,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Shares of BREZR traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.33. 120,951 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,644. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.21 and a 200-day moving average of $0.14. Breeze Holdings Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $0.40.

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the defense technology industry.

