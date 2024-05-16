Short Interest in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Declines By 15.3%

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,820,000 shares, a drop of 15.3% from the April 15th total of 12,780,000 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,350,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days.

Caterpillar Trading Down 2.6 %

NYSE CAT traded down $9.48 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $350.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,819,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,487,296. Caterpillar has a twelve month low of $205.60 and a twelve month high of $382.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $354.93 and a 200 day moving average of $309.13.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.12 by $0.48. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 58.61% and a net margin of 16.79%. The business had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.07 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar will post 21.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 19th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 23.48%.

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan acquired 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $323.37 per share, with a total value of $113,179.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,693,812.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan purchased 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $323.37 per share, for a total transaction of $113,179.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,693,812.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,847 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.90, for a total transaction of $7,797,194.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 71,115 shares in the company, valued at $25,380,943.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth $1,660,560,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 28,603.5% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,494,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,417,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488,813 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 27,495.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,182,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $349,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,168 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 2,265.3% during the third quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,117,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $305,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,570 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 14.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,038,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,648,431,000 after buying an additional 781,111 shares during the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CAT. Evercore ISI lowered Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $321.00 to $338.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $255.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $323.35.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

