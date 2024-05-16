Short Interest in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Declines By 15.3%

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,820,000 shares, a drop of 15.3% from the April 15th total of 12,780,000 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,350,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days.
Caterpillar Trading Down 2.6 %
NYSE CAT traded down $9.48 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $350.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,819,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,487,296. Caterpillar has a twelve month low of $205.60 and a twelve month high of $382.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $354.93 and a 200 day moving average of $309.13.
Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.12 by $0.48. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 58.61% and a net margin of 16.79%. The business had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.07 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar will post 21.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan acquired 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $323.37 per share, with a total value of $113,179.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,693,812.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan purchased 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $323.37 per share, for a total transaction of $113,179.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,693,812.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,847 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.90, for a total transaction of $7,797,194.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 71,115 shares in the company, valued at $25,380,943.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth $1,660,560,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 28,603.5% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,494,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,417,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488,813 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 27,495.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,182,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $349,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,168 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 2,265.3% during the third quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,117,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $305,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,570 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 14.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,038,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,648,431,000 after buying an additional 781,111 shares during the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on CAT. Evercore ISI lowered Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $321.00 to $338.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $255.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $323.35.
Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.
