Short Interest in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Grows By 16.7%

Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,460,000 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the April 15th total of 7,250,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,550,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FI. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Fiserv from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fiserv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.33.

Fiserv Price Performance

Shares of Fiserv stock traded down $2.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $152.84. 2,898,505 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,533,767. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $153.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.49. The stock has a market cap of $89.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.97, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.92. Fiserv has a 12 month low of $109.11 and a 12 month high of $159.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.11. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.68% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fiserv will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Fiserv

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 23,929 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.79, for a total transaction of $3,632,182.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,847,871.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 111,575 shares of company stock valued at $17,022,387. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Fiserv

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $995,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Liberty Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $7,071,000. Finally, Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,583,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Further Reading

