Short Interest in G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) Expands By 16.9%

G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,830,000 shares, a growth of 16.9% from the April 15th total of 2,420,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

G1 Therapeutics Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ GTHX traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 979,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,558,759. The stock has a market cap of $244.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.55 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.55. G1 Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.08 and a one year high of $6.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.27.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). G1 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 36.40% and a negative return on equity of 74.75%. The business had revenue of $14.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.21 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.53) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that G1 Therapeutics will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GTHX. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 925,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 133,662 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 10,700 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in G1 Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $189,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in G1 Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 68.3% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 204,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 82,879 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.21% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GTHX shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective (up previously from $4.00) on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.

G1 Therapeutics Company Profile

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer in the United States. The company offers COSELA, which helps to decrease incidence of chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients treated with a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive stage small cell lung cancer.

