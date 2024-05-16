Short Interest in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Grows By 17.1%

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 153,500 shares, a growth of 17.1% from the April 15th total of 131,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Price Performance

NYSE ASR traded up $6.41 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $354.00. 23,649 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,557. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 52-week low of $165.00 and a 52-week high of $357.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.87. The company has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $323.26 and its 200-day moving average is $288.23.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $6.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $438.09 million for the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a net margin of 40.21% and a return on equity of 22.21%. Equities analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 23.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $5.727 per share. This represents a yield of 1.7%. This is a boost from Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.’s previous annual dividend of $5.71. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.’s payout ratio is presently 24.02%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 227.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 118 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 62.6% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 187 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 116.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 269 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ASR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $274.00 to $326.00 in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $274.00.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlán.

Featured Articles

