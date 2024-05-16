Short Interest in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Increases By 16.8%

Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,560,000 shares, a growth of 16.8% from the April 15th total of 7,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Shares of NYSE:IRT traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.13. The company had a trading volume of 2,163,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,244,726. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.07. Independence Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.61 and a fifty-two week high of $18.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -570.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2,132.62%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IRT. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 83.9% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 146.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Independence Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on IRT shares. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.

