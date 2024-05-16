Short Interest in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Increases By 16.8%

Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,560,000 shares, a growth of 16.8% from the April 15th total of 7,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.
Independence Realty Trust Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:IRT traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.13. The company had a trading volume of 2,163,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,244,726. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.07. Independence Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.61 and a fifty-two week high of $18.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -570.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.07.
Independence Realty Trust Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2,132.62%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Independence Realty Trust
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have recently issued reports on IRT shares. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.
Independence Realty Trust Company Profile
Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.
