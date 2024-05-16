Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS) Increases By 14.0%

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 39,800 shares, an increase of 14.0% from the April 15th total of 34,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BSMS traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.38. 12,733 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,612. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $22.25 and a one year high of $23.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.40 and a 200 day moving average of $23.41.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were paid a $0.0555 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Foundry Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $247,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 163,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,829,000 after purchasing an additional 19,507 shares during the period. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 13,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2028. BSMS was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.