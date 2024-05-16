Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS) Increases By 14.0%

Posted by on May 16th, 2024

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMSGet Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 39,800 shares, an increase of 14.0% from the April 15th total of 34,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BSMS traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.38. 12,733 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,612. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $22.25 and a one year high of $23.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.40 and a 200 day moving average of $23.41.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were paid a $0.0555 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Foundry Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $247,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 163,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,829,000 after purchasing an additional 19,507 shares during the period. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 13,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter.

About Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2028. BSMS was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.