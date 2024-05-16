Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS) Increases By 14.0%

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 39,800 shares, an increase of 14.0% from the April 15th total of 34,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.
Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:BSMS traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.38. 12,733 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,612. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $22.25 and a one year high of $23.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.40 and a 200 day moving average of $23.41.
Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were paid a $0.0555 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%.
About Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF
The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2028. BSMS was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.
