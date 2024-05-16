Short Interest in Sunrise New Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPOW) Expands By 16.5%

Sunrise New Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPOW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,400 shares, a growth of 16.5% from the April 15th total of 21,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Sunrise New Energy Stock Performance
Shares of EPOW stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.69. The company had a trading volume of 8,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,615. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.97. Sunrise New Energy has a one year low of $0.67 and a one year high of $2.85.
Sunrise New Energy Company Profile
