Short Interest in Sunrise New Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPOW) Expands By 16.5%

Sunrise New Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPOW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,400 shares, a growth of 16.5% from the April 15th total of 21,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Sunrise New Energy Stock Performance

Shares of EPOW stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.69. The company had a trading volume of 8,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,615. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.97. Sunrise New Energy has a one year low of $0.67 and a one year high of $2.85.

Sunrise New Energy Company Profile

Sunrise New Energy Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of graphite anode material for EVs and other lithium-ion batteries. The company also operates a peer-to-peer knowledge sharing and enterprise service platform business. In addition, it offers education consulting, training, tailored, information technology, business incubation, enterprise information technology integration, health, and agricultural technology services, as well as cultural and artistic exchanges and planning, and conference services.

