SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Shares Gap Up to $52.21

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $52.21, but opened at $54.72. SolarEdge Technologies shares last traded at $53.85, with a volume of 1,122,993 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $64.00 to $49.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Susquehanna cut shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday. Northland Securities cut shares of SolarEdge Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.38.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.86 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.49 and its 200-day moving average is $72.79.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.01) by $0.60. The business had revenue of $316.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.97 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a negative net margin of 11.68% and a negative return on equity of 6.43%. Equities analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post -4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director More Avery purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $67.75 per share, with a total value of $474,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 77,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,246,966.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SEDG. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 15.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 53.5% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 23.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,639 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 9.0% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2.1% in the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 11,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.

