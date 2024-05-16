SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 437,076 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 102% from the previous session’s volume of 216,127 shares.The stock last traded at $53.98 and had previously closed at $53.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of SP Plus from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SP Plus in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

SP Plus Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.85 and its 200-day moving average is $51.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 35.52 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.25). SP Plus had a return on equity of 21.93% and a net margin of 1.68%. The business had revenue of $217.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.44 million. As a group, analysts predict that SP Plus Co. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SP. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of SP Plus during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SP Plus by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 66,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SP Plus during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of SP Plus by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 238,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,627,000 after acquiring an additional 57,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of SP Plus by 510.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 72,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after acquiring an additional 60,427 shares during the last quarter. 93.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SP Plus

(Get Free Report)

SP Plus Corporation provides mobility solutions, parking services, parking management, ground transportation, baggage handling, and other ancillary services. The company operates in Commercial and Aviation segments. It provides on-site parking management, valet parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, event logistics, remote airline check-in, security, municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement, and consulting services, as well as shuttle bus vehicles and drivers; baggage services, including delivery of delayed luggage and baggage handling services; wheelchair assist services; baggage repair and replacement services; and on-street parking meter collection and other forms of parking enforcement services.

