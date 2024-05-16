SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Acquired by Retirement Income Solutions Inc

Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,560 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Retirement Income Solutions Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Retirement Income Solutions Inc’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $4,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPYV. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $109,990,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2,334.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,877,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800,505 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,124,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687,275 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 73,483,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,031,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 159.5% in the 4th quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 2,299,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,786 shares in the last quarter.

SPYV stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $49.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,769,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,576,249. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.81. The company has a market cap of $21.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 0.84. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $39.51 and a 52-week high of $50.20.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

