SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) Stake Increased by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX – Free Report) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 893,456 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp owned approximately 1.43% of SpringWorks Therapeutics worth $32,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,922,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,807,000 after acquiring an additional 20,651 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 501,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,289,000 after purchasing an additional 77,303 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 468,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,085,000 after buying an additional 60,652 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 795.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 369,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,482,000 after buying an additional 328,127 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 253,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,262,000 after buying an additional 3,987 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, insider Daniel Pichl sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total transaction of $751,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,265,121.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWTX traded down $0.43 on Thursday, hitting $44.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 577,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,078,004. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.71 and a beta of 0.84. SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.00 and a 12 month high of $53.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.86.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $21.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.18) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2000.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on SWTX. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $47.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.83.

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is OGSIVEO (nirogacestat), an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III DeFi trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors; and Nirogacestat, is also in Phase 2 clinical development as a monotherapy for the treatment of ovarian granulosa cell tumors (GCT), a subtype of ovarian cancer.

