SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Stock Position Reduced by EFG Asset Management North America Corp.

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. trimmed its stake in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,851 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $2,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in SPS Commerce by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,789 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance increased its position in SPS Commerce by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,674 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in SPS Commerce by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,051 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in SPS Commerce by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 29,603 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,051,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in SPS Commerce by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 18,479 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,582,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. 98.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on SPSC shares. StockNews.com cut SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on SPS Commerce from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Friday, May 10th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SPS Commerce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.25.

In other news, COO James J. Frome sold 2,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.47, for a total transaction of $529,602.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 56,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,672,667.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO James J. Frome sold 2,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.47, for a total transaction of $529,602.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 56,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,672,667.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Archie C. Black sold 8,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.56, for a total transaction of $1,583,747.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,045,449.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,611 shares of company stock valued at $4,711,897 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPS Commerce stock traded down $2.62 on Thursday, hitting $196.05. 144,080 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,789. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $179.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.45. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.63 and a 12-month high of $218.74. The company has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 107.13 and a beta of 0.81.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.20. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $149.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.50 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

