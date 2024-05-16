Spyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SYRE) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.30 EPS

Spyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SYRE – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.30), Zacks reports.

Spyre Therapeutics Stock Up 1.8 %

SYRE stock traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $38.07. 19,605 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 429,608. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 2.93. Spyre Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.66 and a 52-week high of $47.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Spyre Therapeutics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Spyre Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Spyre Therapeutics from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Spyre Therapeutics from $36.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.17.

Spyre Therapeutics Company Profile

Spyre Therapeutics, Inc, a preclinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients living with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). It develops SPY001, a human monoclonal immunoglobulin G1 antibody designed to bind selectively to the a4ß7 integrin being developed for the treatment of IBD (ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease).

