Spyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SYRE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.30 EPS

Posted by on May 16th, 2024

Spyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SYREGet Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.30), Zacks reports.

Spyre Therapeutics Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of SYRE traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $37.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,522. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 2.93. Spyre Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.66 and a 52-week high of $47.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SYRE has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Spyre Therapeutics from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Spyre Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Spyre Therapeutics from $36.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Spyre Therapeutics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.17.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Spyre Therapeutics

About Spyre Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Spyre Therapeutics, Inc, a preclinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients living with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). It develops SPY001, a human monoclonal immunoglobulin G1 antibody designed to bind selectively to the a4ß7 integrin being developed for the treatment of IBD (ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease).

Read More

Earnings History for Spyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SYRE)

Receive News & Ratings for Spyre Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spyre Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.