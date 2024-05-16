Spyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SYRE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.30 EPS

Spyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SYRE – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.30), Zacks reports.

Spyre Therapeutics Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of SYRE traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $37.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,522. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 2.93. Spyre Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.66 and a 52-week high of $47.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SYRE has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Spyre Therapeutics from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Spyre Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Spyre Therapeutics from $36.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Spyre Therapeutics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.17.

About Spyre Therapeutics

Spyre Therapeutics, Inc, a preclinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients living with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). It develops SPY001, a human monoclonal immunoglobulin G1 antibody designed to bind selectively to the a4ß7 integrin being developed for the treatment of IBD (ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease).

