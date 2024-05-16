Square Enix (OTCMKTS:SQNXF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $32.39

Shares of Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SQNXF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $32.39 and last traded at $32.39, with a volume of 794 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $33.19.

Square Enix Stock Down 2.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.81 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.36.

Square Enix Company Profile

Square Enix Holdings Co, Ltd. operates in the content and service businesses in Japan and internationally. It operates through Digital Entertainment Business, Amusement Business, Publishing Business, and Rights Property Business. The company plans, develops, sells, and manages digital entertainment content primarily in the form of computer games.

