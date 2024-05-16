Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Shares Sold by Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its position in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,589 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $4,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STLD. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,008,853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $118,787,000 after buying an additional 11,026 shares during the period. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $14,762,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 363,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,975,000 after purchasing an additional 10,942 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 514,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,808,000 after purchasing an additional 59,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,087,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Steel Dynamics news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total transaction of $2,873,010.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 60,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,265,376.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Steel Dynamics Price Performance

Steel Dynamics stock traded down $1.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $134.95. 1,027,060 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,183,036. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.55 and a 12-month high of $151.34. The company has a market capitalization of $21.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 27.62% and a net margin of 12.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.01 EPS. Analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 12.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Sunday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on STLD shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $120.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Steel Dynamics from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Steel Dynamics from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Steel Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.17.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics Profile

(Free Report)

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.