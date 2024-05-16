Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) Shares Bought by First Eagle Investment Management LLC

First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Free Report) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 230,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,101 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned 0.25% of Stericycle worth $11,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Stericycle by 0.8% in the third quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,524,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $291,703,000 after buying an additional 52,087 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stericycle by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,493,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $245,627,000 after purchasing an additional 62,400 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC raised its holdings in Stericycle by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 4,328,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $193,506,000 after purchasing an additional 233,612 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in Stericycle by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,139,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $154,396,000 after purchasing an additional 147,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Stericycle by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,971,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,720,000 after acquiring an additional 192,045 shares during the period. 98.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Stericycle stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $46.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 253,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,532. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -212.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Stericycle, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.78 and a twelve month high of $57.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.80 and a 200-day moving average of $48.62.

Stericycle ( NASDAQ:SRCL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.03. Stericycle had a negative net margin of 0.74% and a positive return on equity of 7.31%. The company had revenue of $664.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. Stericycle’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SRCL. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Stericycle in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Stericycle from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Stericycle from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Stericycle from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Stericycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.40.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated waste and compliance services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including regulated medical waste, sharps waste management and disposal, pharmaceutical waste management and disposal, chemotherapy waste and disposal, controlled substance waste disposal, healthcare hazardous waste, and integrated waste stream solutions; specialty services, such as MedDrop medication collection kiosks, safe community solutions, SafeDrop sharps mailback solutions, and airport and maritime waste services; medical supply store services, that includes sharps and disposable biohazardous waste containers, infection control supplies, and seal&send medication mail back; and compliance solutions including Steri-Safe compliance solutions.

